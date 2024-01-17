Red Bull, a team that wins, you don't change

After years of fasting, the Red Bull he witnessed the Mercedes dominance patiently trying to get back on top. No revolution, with the Christian Horner-Helmut Marko-Adrian Newey triad never in question and with Max Verstappen at the wheel, with the aim of fixing – one piece after another – the mosaic of a winning team again.

And so Red Bull managed to interrupt the hegemony of the Silver Arrows, snatching the 2021 drivers' title with Verstappen and then dominating the 2022 and especially 2023 seasons characterized by the new regulatory cycle.

With these results it was automatic to lock down the team's key figures, with Verstappen having a contract until 2028 and Marko who recently signed a three-year extension, despite his 80 springs.

What Red Bull will it be?

It is no mystery that Red Bull already concentrated its efforts last summer on the car that will be presented on February 15th. A sign that recovering ground for the opponents will be anything but simple, as recently mentioned by Jake Dennis, the team's tester.

Helmut Marko to F1 Insider reviewed Verstappen's potential rivals: “Leclerc and Norris they are certainly exceptional talents, but both showed weaknesses in consistency in the past. Furthermore, Max hasn't reached his limit yet and will improve further.”

The Austrian consultant then concluded: “Our task is to provide him with a car equal to the one he had in 2023, to make him the point of reference again.”