So far, on the track, they all get along well. Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen they seem to be two battalions perfectly respectful of the chivalric code: hardness and loyalty are the cardinal principles of the Monegasque and the world champion. How long will this idyll last? Difficult to predict, but it is even more difficult to think that it will be like this until the end of the season. There will come a point where the points will weigh doubly, and then the true nature of these track animals will be seen.

Meanwhile, something is moving off the track, in words. The poisonous language is still the same, that of Red Bull councilor Helmut Marko. After having definitively stamped Carlos Sainz he second driving for 2022, the Austrian is back to talk about the Ferrari driver, a former member of the Red Bull Junior Team. According to him, Sainz’s delay from Leclerc would be a disadvantage for the Milton Keynes team: “He pleasantly surprised me last year, he was on the same level as Leclerc, and I was actually hoping he would be the same this year. But already from the tests it was seen that three or four tenths are missingand even in the race it is evident“, He told Formel1.de. “This is a drawback for us because we believed that the two Ferrari drivers would take points away from each other. At the moment, however, it is not happening. But Sainz is a smart man and a fast driver. I believe he will solve the problems“.