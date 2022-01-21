The great anticipation for the 2022 World Cup is generated not only by the unknown factor for the numerous regulatory innovations that will be introduced, but also by the many challenges between teammates that promise to be full of interest. In addition to Mercedes, one of the teams that arouses most curiosity is the Ferrari, fresh from a championship that ended in third place in the constructors’ standings. The Maranello house, in addition to this result, also highlighted a rather unexpected outcome for what concerns the field of drivers, with Charles Leclerc came out defeated – albeit by only five points – in the head-to-head with the newcomer Carlos Sainz.

Yet despite this achievement, the 27-year-old Spaniard seemed to be very thick underrated for his driving qualities, even before his arrival in Maranello. A situation that the Red Bull youth program manager himself, Helmut Marko, he was able to ascertain already during Sainz’s first experience in the Circus, lived right at the wheel of the Toro Rosso, satellite team of the Austrian house. Interviewed by Auto Bild, the manager from Graz wanted to underline this aspect, praising the talent of the Madrid driver: “Carlos is a very good driver – has explained – and the fact that he left Red Bull was not due to his performance. In any case, he proved that Leclerc is probably not the prodigy that many thought he was “.

In addition to this direct consideration of the two Ferrari drivers, Marko also focused on the complexity of making predictions for the next championship. Regardless of what the real performances of the cars will be, the Red Bull councilor has very clear ideas about Sainz, believing him to be capable of making the great leap in quality at the wheel of a first-class car: “The new regulations make it difficult to predict this season – he added – but if Ferrari were to achieve great success with the new car, Carlos he can certainly fight for the title“.