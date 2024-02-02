Rogue nostalgia in Milton Keynes?

The F1 driver market suddenly it's turning into that of MotoGP. The premier class of two wheels usually experiences winters and springs of announcements and negotiations every two years with next year's starting grid defined well before the summer break. In F1 the times are usually more extended, but this start of 2024 is undoubtedly an exception.

Charles Leclerc has renewed with Ferrari, Lando Norris has renewed with McLaren and now the official announcement of Lewis Hamilton's arrival at Maranello starting from 2025 has also arrived. The top drivers are all either finding 'homes' or extending their contracts of 'rent' and therefore what was revealed by the well-known journalist is not surprising Peter Windsor during a live streaming today evening.

According to Windsor Red Bull would have already put a three-year offer on Alexander Albon's plate starting from 2025 until 2027. Max Verstappen has a contract valid until 2028 with the Milton Keynes team and has already shared the garage with Albon for half the season in 2019 and for the whole of 2020 before the arrival of Sergio Perez. The Mexican is out of contract at the end of 2024 and in the two-year period 2022-2023 Albon amazed at the wheel of Williams to the point of pushing Helmut Marko to present this tempting offer to his former driver. So will there be another prodigal son in the Red Bull galaxy after Daniel Ricciardo returns to the fold as early as 2023?