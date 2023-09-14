Long absence

Daniel Ricciardo will be present together with Red Bull and the AlphaTauri team this weekend in Singapore. Unfortunately, however, the Australian’s presence in the paddock is not dictated by his rapid return to the car, on the contrary. After the fracture to the metacarpal of his left hand, suffered in free practice for the Dutch Grand Prix, the 33-year-old from Perth missed the Monza round and the Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner, had already warned of the almost certain impossibility of seeing him in action again in the Singapore and Suzuka races. His presence on the Marina Bay circuit at the wall of the Italian team is dictated exclusively by “engineering purposes“.

To better define the situation of #3, which does not appear particularly encouraging, was Helmut Marko. The historic consultant of the Red Bull team specified that Ricciardo will not carry out any type of ‘extra’ activity in Singapore, such as meetings with the press or promotional activities, and his return to racing also seems far from imminent. “It’s complicated – declared the Austrian manager a Servus TV – there are seven fractures. The same doctor who operated on Marc Marquez is taking care of him“. Theoretically, the first useful date to see Ricciardo back in the race could be October 8, in Qatar.

Opportunity for Lawson

Marko however clarified that the intention of the Red Bull family is not to force the stages in any way, even at the cost of postponing the return date of Max Verstappen’s former teammate, called before the summer break to replace Nyck De Vries. “We’re expecting a six-week layoff and have brought in a top-class replacement in Liam Lawson. We don’t want to take risks“, commented Marko. It is therefore far from impossible to imagine that – barring obvious improvements in Ricciardo’s condition – the team can keep him out until the US GP, scheduled for Austin on October 22. By then almost two months will have passed since the accident.

This situation obviously plays to Liam Lawson’s advantage, looking for his first world championship points in F1. The young and promising New Zealander has already done well in Monza, where he finished 11th, just over six seconds from the points zone. The Suzuka race would also be a sort of home round for him, given that this year Lawson is also involved in the Japanese Super Formula championship. In this category the 21-year-old from Hastings has already raced once in 2023 on Honda’s home track, finishing the race in fourth place.