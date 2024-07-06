Peace between the pilots, clash between the teams

While the two main protagonists of the Red Bull Ring contact – Landon Norris And Max Verstappen – they seem to have now moved well beyond what happened, the same maturity is not being shown by the managers of the two teams, who continue to exchange stings in the pressThe two team principals, Christian Horner and Andrea Stella, had started the work and now the other two key figures of the respective teams are continuing the work: the CEO of McLaren Zak Brown and the Red Bull home consultant Helmut Marko.

Q&A

To the Californian manager, who had substantially Milton Keynes pit wall accused of ‘inciting’ Verstappen to make him perform maneuvers beyond the limits of the regulation and of not being able to manage internal tensions – starting with those with Max’s father, Jos Verstappen – the 80-year-old from Graz responded. Asked by the site GPBlog.comMarko responded, as is his habit, rather pointedly to the comments from the papaya box.

Norris ‘crybaby’

“We have no problem with fathers – Marko replied – and I was very disappointed with the way it Norris, during a fantastic duel, began to complain like a grandmother“. The hope is that this is the last chapter of a cloying exchange of jokes and that from now on the two teams will start to concentrate only on what could be a splendid revenge, on the track, between the curves of Silverstone.