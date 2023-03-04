Red Bull front row

Virtually everyone, including enthusiasts and insiders, was convinced that at the inaugural GP of the 2023 season the Red Bull they would have been the team to beat. However, what we saw in the three free practice sessions had raised some question marks at least on the flying lap, given that Aston Martin, but also Ferrari and Mercedes, were very close to the single-seaters of Verstappen and Perez, positioning themselves in the space of a few tenths second. And if this doubt remained in both Q1 and Q2, the same did not happen in Q3, where Red Bull was able to monopolize the entire front rowimproving in the second attempt and detaching Leclerc’s third-placed Ferrari by about three tenths from pole.

Marko has very clear ideas

Helmut Marko, Red Bull house consultant, doesn’t like to use too many words and when he thinks of something he doesn’t use filters. In his head the progress of the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix is ​​more than clear: “Our main rival for tomorrow is Alonsoaccording to our long run analyses. Ferrari has too much tire degradation“. The former Austrian driver, in the interview given to the German section of Skyalso talked about the setup used in qualifying on the RB19: “In terms of setupwe searched for a compromise. Max wanted pole, while the engineers pushed for a set-up dedicated to the race. With a compromise, we still achieved the goal”, concluded a beaming Marko.