by VALERIO BARRETTA

Red Bull on the attack to defend itself

After weekends spent defending McLaren and the return of Mercedes, Red Bull wants to return to being the unequivocal point of reference on the grid. At the moment the RB20 is a competitive car, but certainly not as dominant as its predecessors in 2023 and the second part of 2022. Maybe it will never be, but certainly in Milton Keynes they are looking for an important answer to secure the fourth consecutive title.

The answer that Red Bull is looking for is also in the important update of the Hungaroring, which aims to put a patch on all those difficulties that emerged at Silverstone, where for example the RB20 was not fast either with the medium tyres (to the point of preferring the hard compound for the end of the race, a move that later proved to be the right one) or in mixed conditions, where the McLaren was capable of gaining a second per lap.

Marko’s words

For Councilor Helmut MarkRed Bull has the obligation to guess the update because at this moment it would even be the third force on the track: “The key point for us is that everything has to fit together perfectly to win. We can’t afford the slightest mistake. We were too slow with the medium tyre, but fortunately there will be an update at the Hungaroring: hopefully this will make us take another step forward.“, commented the Austrian for Speed ​​Week. “Looking at the upcoming races, we can say that Mogyorod is a rather slow track, while Spa is one of Max’s favourite tracks. One thing is for sure: the update must work, because we are currently behind McLaren and, if you look at Silverstone, Mercedes.. Red Bull doesn’t have the fastest car at the moment and we need to fix that with the update“.

Marko also found time to tease the Ferrariin his opinion out of the running for the rankings: “The fact that Red Bull’s rivals are alternating at the front helps, but we can’t count on that. I also believe that Ferrari is no longer in the gameWe must be able to win again with our own strength, this is the objective“. Then, a round of applause for Lewis Hamiltonwho in his opinion was exemplary in his management of the final part of the race at Silverstone, when he best conserved the soft tyres unlike Lando Norris: “AHe had signs of graining on the front left tyre, we were hoping to exploit this problem but he showed his class once again, making the tyre last until the end. The way he reacted to Max’s pressure without ruining the tyres was once again a sign of great class.while Norris’ tires collapsed immediately“.