Revolving doors in Alpha Tauri

It certainly cannot be said that Red Bull’s decision to change the driver line-up of theAlpha Tauri was a bolt from the blue. For weeks now, rumors had been circulating that the Dutch Nyck De Vries would soon be laid down, so much so that few would have bet on his presence on the starting grid after the summer break of the Formula 1 world championship.

However, Christian Horner and Helmut Marko wanted to anticipate the times, officially communicating last Tuesday the decision to put in the car Daniel Ricciardo, returning from half a season on the bench in Red Bull after the disappointing experience in McLaren. For the Australian, who turned 34 last July 1st, there will therefore be an opportunity – perhaps unexpected – to relaunch your career in Alpha Tauri, aware that good results could open the doors of Red Bull to him again.

In fact, Sergio Perez is not going through the best moment of his parable in Formula 1, considering that he has been failing to qualify in the top 10 for five grands prix, while his boxmate Max Verstappen took five pole positions and five victories.

Helmut Marko did not hide his dissatisfaction with Perez’s performance, going so far as to say that his seat is safe “for lack of alternatives”. All in all, not the best of conditions.

Marko puts pressure on Tsunoda

But another driver might have ambitions for a seat at Red Bull, that is Yuki Tsunoda, which in comparison with De Vries has figured well. The numbers speak for themselves: 2-0 in total points, 7-3 in qualifying placements and 8-2 in race placements. The arrival of Daniel Ricciardo will also be an important turning point for the 23-year-old driver originally from Japan, as confirmed by Helmut Marko to the Germans of F1 Insiders: “Daniel will become the point of reference for our young Yuki Tsunoda“, and then added, in appreciation of Ricciardo:”Daniel already knew before the Silverstone test that he would have the cockpit of the Alpha Tauri, if he was right. And he largely passed the test, despite the pressure”.