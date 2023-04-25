Marko empathizes with Wolff

“I know how Toto Wolff feels now, we have suffered for seven years. For this there is no need to gloat”. Interviewed by the German newspaper Sports Bild Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko pointed out that rejoicing in the misfortunes of others is not part of a winning attitude in F1. After a start to the turbo-hybrid era in which it was only the third wheel in what was a good fight between Mercedes and Ferrari in 2017-2018 thanks to the switch to Honda supply for power units, Red Bull has progressively raised his head and now with the Verstappen-Honda-Newey trident he aims to open a cycle until 2025 after the last-gasp success of 2021 and the decidedly clearer one achieved in 2022.

2023 was supposed to be the year of redemption for Mercedes and definitive consecration for Ferrari. The aerodynamic concepts on which the W14 and the SF-23 were based, however, do not seem up to a RB19 evolution of the RB18 and for now the undisputed master on the track in the first three races of the season which recorded the unexpected growth of the Aston Martin AMR23 which gives a nod to the Red Bull concepts although there are substantial differences as we have already pointed out.

“Nothing dishonorable in copying”

“Copying is a daily activity in Formula 1 e there is nothing dishonorable in this. This job is all about having the fastest car possible and celebrating the successes you achieve. You cannot accept years of underperformance because you are too proud to admit that others have done a better job.”. With these words Helmut Marko basically invited Toto Wolff and Mercedes to copy Red Bull’s aerodynamic conceptwhich is proving to be the best in this new era marked by the return of ground effect.

George Russell underlined that in the simulator he worked on the profound changes taking place on the W14 destined to shed its skin at Imola in mid-May. In less than a month we’ll find out if Brackley has actually put pride aside as regards the aerodynamic concept without bellies to start marrying the Red Bull philosophy.