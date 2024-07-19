Red Bull Reaction

In Hungary, Red Bull decided to bring significant updates to the RB20, in an attempt to respond to the clear leaps forward made by McLaren and Mercedes in recent races. The Milton Keynes team never lost its conspicuous advantage in the two world championships, but on track it was clear that the supremacy in performance had moved elsewhere.

The aim of the Upgrades introduced in Budapest is to reverse this trend and the first signs are encouraging. Pierre Waché pointed this out, speaking at a press conference, and Helmut Marko also confirmed it, speaking with his Austrian colleagues shortly after the end of the first free practice session.

Satisfactory updates

“We are already satisfied,” Marko told Austrian TV. ORF at the end of FP1, concluded by Max Verstappen in second position, a couple of tenths behind Carlos Sainz. “In general they worked [gli aggiornamenti]but Ferrari is being reborn. It also depends on the type of circuit, which seems to suit them well.”

“We still have to refine a few things,” concluded a satisfied Marko, “but the encouraging thing is that we are only two tenths behind Sainz. And we lose more or less all of that time in one corner, the last one before the straight. This has to do exclusively with the behaviour of the car, which we normally don’t have. So, overall, we are happy.”