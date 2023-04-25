Ferrari, the optimism of Vasseur

Despite the results of the Ferrari are certainly lower than expectations at the beginning of the year, team principal Frederic Vasseur has always preached calm in the statements of these first two months of the season. The watchwords of the Frenchman are work and pragmatism, concepts which however are difficult to reconcile with the thirst for success of the Scuderia fans, eager to finally follow up on that title of Kimi Raikkonen 16 years away. Vasseur – at least in the press – proved to be optimistic: one might wonder how they are in Red Bull, with the couple made up of Helmut Marko and Chris Horner always good at media relations even in stormy weather, let alone when all goes well.

In fact, the Austrian teased Ferrari again. Or rather, his team principal. Just that optimism shown by Vasseur was criticized by the director of Red Bull.

Mark’s words

Marko presented the Baku weekend, commenting on the growth of Mercedes and the situation in Maranello: “Mercedes obviously wants to know where it will be in Baku, and comes to Azerbaijan with a number of improvements. Ferrari was beaten and showed less of its worth. However, I don’t understand how Vasseur sees everything in a positive light“, these are the words of the Austrian to the newspaper Blick.

Ferrari numbers

After the growth seen in the 2022 season in terms of results, Ferrari has approached this season with the desire to take that extra step in the standings. 2023 should have been the season in which to make a further assault on Red Bull’s supremacy, but the SF-23 is proving to be a car capable of fighting for placings, not for the top: in the first three races the best result was fourth place in the opening race of Bahrain. And the standings for now are lacking: Ferrari fourth with just 26 points, 30 points behind Mercedes in third place, 39 behind second-placed Aston Martin and 97 behind Red Bull.