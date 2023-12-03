Red Bull’s magical year

Like all the other teams, the Red Bull he can finally enjoy his winter holidays after 22 races played this season, and he will be able to do it with a completely different spirit from that of all his competitors. With 21 total wins19 of which were won by Max Verstappen alone, the Milton Keynes company dominated the 2023 world championship almost 100%, obtaining its sixth Constructors’ championship title and allowing the Dutch driver to become world champion for the third consecutive time.

The Verstappen factor

Consequently, there could not have been a more brilliant year for one of the greatest discoverers of young talent at an international level, namely the one who created that Red Bull Junior Team in which Verstappen himself was also trained: Helmut Marko. The Councilor of the Anglo-Austrian team, who has ended up at the center of attention several times (this year too) for some controversial statements, underlined the importance of a profile like that of the Dutch #1, to the point of not excluding the hypothesis that Jos’ son can one day reach the number of world championships won by Hamilton and Michael Schumacher, both leading the all-time rankings at 7: “I trust Max with this, and there’s a good chance he can win more championships – declared a OE24 – we have a good car and a very motivated team, but the crucial point for this domain, and more and more people are starting to understand this, it’s the Max Verstappen factor. People speak badly of Sergio Perez, even though he is a top-level driver. He just has the misfortune that his teammate is the talent of the century.”.

In the world with the team

We will therefore have to wait a long time to understand whether the Red Bull driver will be able to reach or even surpass these goals, unlike what could be the developments of Marko’s career. The Austrian manager, during the same interview, did not in fact rule out the possibility of do not follow the team to all 24 weekends of the next world championshipthe busiest in the history of F1: “There will be a conversation about what I will do – added the 80-year-old from Graz, under contract with the team until the end of 2024 – it’s normal that after a season we discuss what will happen in the future, it’s always been like this. I have the strength to do it. In Las Vegas, with training sessions until four in the morning local time, I was surprisingly fit, better than many others.”