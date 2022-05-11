“I’m losing three seconds on each straight”. “The data is fine, you’ve just lost track”. “But I tell you that I am losing three seconds on each straight, the engine is gone”. This was the dialogue at the end of the first stint with medium tires between Sergio Perez his track engineer. On the Red Bull RB18 # 11 a sensor gave problems and the power unit stopped delivering around 30 horsepower equal to 10 km / h of top speed. For the third race out of five, therefore, there were reliability problems for the Red Bulls, which this time did not prevent Sergio Perez from crossing the finish line in fourth position, twelve very precious points also because the Milton Keynes team was approached to -6 by Ferrari in the Constructors’ standings.

Sainz ‘zeroes are attributable to a driving error (Australia) and an unfortunate rear-end collision (Imola), while the Red Bull knockouts are all attributable to technical problems (Verstappen had to raise the white flag in Bahrain and Australia, Perez always in Sakhir and this time at least he reached the end of the GP). For reasons of reliability, Ferrari-powered cars have all introduced the second seasonal power unit in Miami – Sainz had already done so as a precaution in Imola – while Max Verstappen has not yet introduced any new engine components.

Slightly different is the situation linked to Sergio Perez, who has already ‘spent’ a second heat engine and a second MGU-H. According to what is reported by today’s edition of The Gazzetta dello Sport at the end of the Miami Grand Prix, Helmut Marko boarded a plane bound for Sakura, the headquarters of the Honda HRC whose logo still stands out on the rear end of the Red Bulls and AlphaTauri. Milton Keynes’ PowerTrains Limited is still under construction and it is therefore up to the parent company to continue to help Red Bull in what will be a very close fight with Ferrari for the conquest of world titles.

“We have not yet decided whether we will mount the power unit 2 in Spain“, Marko’s words reported by Rosea. Ferrari is not unleashing all the power of the ‘Superfast’ power unit just for reliability reasons and by introducing the third seasonal power unit it will bring to the track the update of the definitive hybrid system on which everyone can work without ‘permissions’ linked to reliability up to to 1 September. It is therefore likely that Marko’s trip has the objective of convincing Honda technicians to leave no stone unturned before the definitive freezing of the power units until 2025.