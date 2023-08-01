Perez-Ricciardo, the internal battle in Red Bull and AlphaTauri

Daniel’s arrival Ricciardo in AlphaTauri he put pressure on Sergio’s shoulders Perez. The Red Bull driver knows that the Australian’s goal is to build the groundwork to return to Max Verstappen’s teammate starting from 2025, when the contract Checo will be expired (unless renewed).

The one between Ricciardo and Perez is a long-distance challenge that Milton Keynes takes into consideration, with the same admitted admission of team principal Chris Horner. And the words of the Briton could have an influence on his driver’s performance. In fact, if the Mexican were to continue to disappoint expectations, he would not even have the AlphaTauri “lifesaver” (as Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly had in 2016 and 2019 respectively, when they were relegated to ToroRosso to make room for Verstappen and Alex Albon ). This was reported by Red Bull councilor Helmut Marko, according to whom “Perez has another type of contract“.

Mark’s words

“With Ricciardo, we have a returner who can prove his worth in the next races. However, it is clear that he must beat Tsunoda. And we also have Liam Lawson, who is doing great in Japan. Perez has to find himself: now he has woken up from the dream of winning the World Cup. Perhaps this will help him refocus on the best possible performance“, this is the comment of Marko a Motorsport-Total. “He does excellent races and great overtaking, but his mistakes in qualifying penalize him. Qualifying has always been his weak point. I remember a junior test in Estoril years ago, Ricciardo and Perez were very young. We simulated qualifying and long runs: they were the fastest, but Checo wasn’t there on the flying lap“.

Meanwhile Tsunoda is on 2-0

Self Checo should therefore fail definitively and Red Bull wanted to reject him during the current season, the Mexican would find himself in the same situation as Nyck de Vries, definitively dismounted in July by AlphaTauri. However, Ricciardo can not only hope for Perez’s sporting “misfortunes”, but must also beat Yuki Tsunoda. In the first two races, mainly due to bad luck (accident in Hungary, qualifying ruined by the track limits in Belgium) the Japanese preceded him, also scoring points at Spa.