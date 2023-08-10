Perez “defended” by Marko

After ascertaining the superiority of Red Bull since the winter tests, it was clear that the only hope of seeing a hard-fought World Championship was Sergio Perez. In his third year in Milton Keynes, it was expected that the Mexican could make a leap in quality at least in terms of detachment from Max Verstappen, who instead took off from Miami, obtaining eight consecutive victories. Vice versa, the World of Checo it ended up at the Sainte-Dévotewhere he stamped his Red Bull in qualifying.

From that mistake in Monte-Carlo Perez never fully recovered. The Mexican built an unenviable streak of five consecutive eliminations from Q3 despite driving the clearly best car of the lot, obviously causing discontent within the team. Furthermore, he certainly didn’t like Daniel’s return Ricciardo in Formula 1: the Australian replaced Nyck de Vries in AlphaTauri despite the Dutch accusing a delay from teammate Yuki Tsunoda proportionally less serious than that of Perez from Verstappen, especially considering that the 2020-21 Formula E world champion was debut as owner in Formula 1. For Helmut MarkoHowever, this argument holds up to a certain point, because de Vries didn’t have the “misfortune” of being next to a champion of the caliber of Super Max.

Mark’s words

“Making a joke, Perez and Nico Hülkenberg (who got six Q3 starts in 12 qualifiers, ed) they would be a perfect combination for qualifying and the race. But Checo’s detachment from Max cannot count, because Verstappen is a completely different yardstick. That Perez is within three tenths of him is a good sign, sometimes they were more. Checo is second in the world championship, doing more is not possible for himand that’s currently what it’s getting“, these are his words to the Germans of Motorsport-Total.

“Max is also underrated. This is a truly outstanding athlete. He’s not just talking about the track, but it’s also enough to see the mental capacity that he still has. Once he even noticed on the radio that my phone was ringing!Marko added. “And then he has enormous talent and incredible speed. Right now he’s at a level that no one would be comfortable with as his teammate“.