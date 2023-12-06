Marko defends Perez

Max’s teammates’ biggest problem Verstappen It’s really Dutch. Sergio’s possible replacements Perez at the wheel of Red Bull – if the Mexican’s contract is not renewed at the end of 2024 – they know full well that they will hit a wall: if in Red Bull they don’t want “pranks” like the one Nico Rosberg played on Lewis Hamilton in 2016 in Mercedes , it is also true that not everyone will want to take the risk of being downsized by Verstappen. A driver who is breaking every record, is already on the all-time winners’ podium in Formula 1 and, continuing at this rate, could jeopardize Hamilton’s record of victories.

Marko’s words

According to Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, who attacked (often with the wrong words) Perez, Checo deserves more consideration: “We have a super car and a very motivated team. But the crux of this domainand more and more people are realizing this, it’s the Verstappen factor. People talk badly about Perez, but he is a top-level rider. Hjust the misfortune of having a one-of-a-kind talent as a teammate“, this is his comment to OE24.

The Austrian then believes that Red Bull is not capable of repeating a year in which it won 21 out of 22 races, 26 out of 28 counting the Sprints: “I don’t think it’s possible that a season like this, with 21 wins in 22 races, ends like this. It is illusory that this result can be achieved“.

Perez, the seat remains in question

Of the 14 contracts that currently expire at the end of 2024, Perez’s is the most discussed. Of course, there are coveted seats like those in Ferrari, but Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are just waiting for president John Elkann’s promise of renewal to turn into reality. Excluding the seats on the Ferrari, the “lucky” one to sit on the Red Bull will most likely trigger a domino effect that will have consequences on the rest of the grid. At the moment the chances that Perez will remain in Red Bull in 2025 are low, both because the Mexican will be 35 years old and because his 2023 was disappointing, despite second place in the drivers’ standings. The only one really possible, with this Verstappen.