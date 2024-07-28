Perez surprises

Just when the fate of Sergio Perez it seemed to be sealed, so much so that the Racing Bull filming day in Imola in the next few days with Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson seemed to be a sort of play-off for his seat, the Mexican has re-emerged from the crisis with an unexpected twist of the hips.

Perez has in fact managed to put together a excellent lap in Q3 on a wet track, which earned him third place which will guarantee him a front row startalongside Charles Leclerc, by virtue of Verstappen’s penalty.

Of course, the race will be another thing, but the Mexican seems to have a concrete chance of propping up his seat.

Marko congratulates

“It was really impressivewas present in every session“, he stressed Helmut Marko to Sky Sports, urging Perez to maintain this form: “I hope it can continue like this. In the meantime he is ahead of the two McLarens and if he could repeat that in the race, it would be really nice.”

Marko, like Christian Horner, does not believe in a possible comeback with a victory Verstappen: “We are happy with this starting grid, because McLaren surprisingly was not so strong in the rain. Now we can aim for the podiumI think we have the top speed to overtake in the race”.