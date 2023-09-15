Controversial story

In the Singapore paddock, the story that pitted two ‘souls’ of Red Bull inevitably continues to hold sway. Helmut Markohistorical consultant to the Milton Keynes team, e Sergio Perez, ‘second driver’ of the world champion team. In a recent interview given to the Austrian channel Servus TV – which among other things is owned by Red Bull – Marko had criticized some of Checo’s performances by expressing racist and discriminatory comments, attributing certain errors by Perez to his being “South American”. The story obviously had a great international resonance and understandably Marko’s apologies were not enough to close it.

Horner glides

In the press conference reserved for team principals Christian Horner if it was partly washed his handsunderlining how Marko – at least formally – is not linked to the Formula 1 team Red Bull Racing.

The English manager himself later admitted that the team had been contacted by the FIA ​​and FOM regarding the behavior of the 80-year-old from Graz and that they would both act according to the guidelines dictated by the regulation.

The intervention of the FIA

This promptly happened and it has now emerged clearly that Helmut Marko was ‘warned’ officially by the federation. The FIA ​​has in fact confirmed that it has sent Marko “a written warning“. To the Red Bull consultant “they were remember his responsibilities as a public figure in motor sportin line with the FIA ​​Code of Ethics“. The story therefore, at least for the moment, seems destined to end here. There was an immediate lack of criticism on social media regarding the federation’s conduct, deemed too ‘soft’ towards Marko, a character who is no stranger to controversial and disrespectful expressions.