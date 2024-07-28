Perez Spa-rite

Despite starting from the front row alongside Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez had a poor race which gave him a disappointing eighth place finishthe last of the drivers of the four top teams. The Mexican driver slowly fell back, suffering overtaking on the track by Lewis Hamilton, Oscar Piastri, George Russell and Max Verstappen.

A wasted opportunity therefore, in light of the news in recent days of a Red Bull summit scheduled for tomorrow precisely to decide Perez’s future.

Marko’s unequivocal words

Helmut Markospeaking to the microphones of Sky Germanyseemed quite clear in judging Perez’s Belgian Grand Prix: “Sergio had the opportunity to get a good result starting from second place, but unfortunately it wasn’t like that. He completely collapsed, especially in the last stint. What seemed positive in qualifying did not materialize in the race. Of course, this is certainly not what we expected.“. Clear words that certainly do not bode well for the future of the experienced Monegasque driver, especially with McLaren increasingly threatening among the constructors.

And now Ricciardo?

At the end of the race the cameras of Dazn Spain they took a meeting in the paddock between Laurent Mekies, Racing Bulls team principal, Christian Horner, Red Bull team principal and Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian has been given pole position for days to replace Perez, with Lawson’s move to Racing Bulls at the same time.

Basically, if you keep any doubt that Checo follows in Red Bull, this Dazn pill will resolve any doubt. 1 hour after the race Ricciardo, Horner and Mekies join. And Ricciardo’s reaction resumes it all, he will be a Red Bull driver starting from Holland. pic.twitter.com/w4WC6XClVK — TitoRitz (@TitoRitzF1) July 28, 2024

Small consolation was the fastest lap in the race obtained by the Mexican at Spa-Francorchamps. However, it would not be the first time that the author of the fastest lap was fired in the following race: we have to go back to 1991 and Bertrand Gachot in Hungary. Two weeks later in his place on the Jordan Ford – after the famous story of the pepper spray – Michael Schumacher made his debut…