According to Marko, it is simply the case: Max Verstappen is a huge talent, other drivers are less and that can hurt.

Formula 1 is rock hard. The only thing that really matters is the last race. But also from a business point of view, things are going fast in the paddock. Helmut Marko of Red Bull has to tell the truth every now and then and that can sometimes hurt. At the receiving party then hey.

Marko: Not everyone is as good as Max Verstappen

Fortunately not, because then Max might not have become world champion. But Marko has the thankless job of telling drivers they’re not as good as they think they are. However, he is not concerned with his image so he makes this very clear. Which can hit some drivers hard.

He counters this Road and Track as follows: “It is my job to tell them that they are not as special as Max Verstappen. Is that cruel? I do not think so.” He also has the right to speak. Many talents come from the Red Bull stable, they guide many young drivers who all have the ambition to drive in F1 one day. But not everyone can achieve this and Marko has to tell them that.

Marko continues by saying that many talents are supported by parents who spend a lot on their son’s career. Sometimes with money they don’t have at all. It is then his ‘obligation’ to say that a racing career in the premier class of motorsport is not possible.

Max is special

According to the best man, drivers should not compare themselves to Max Verstappen. That is (almost) impossible. Marko says Max Verstappen is special: “He was raised very hard by his father, but he was successful.” Max himself would do that differently than his father.

So it is very difficult to compete against Max. For up-and-coming drivers this is difficult to realize, but it is the reality. And just like in the world outside Formula 1, this can hurt.

