The changes at AlphaTauri

Nyck De Vries’ disappointing start to the season AlphaTauriwith ten grand prix contested and zero points won, didn’t waste any time Helmut Marko, Red Bull advisor and manager of the Junior Team of the Milton Keynes company; the Dutchman, despite the surprising debut in Monza in 2022 with Williams, has in fact lost his place as official driver of the Faenza team allowing Daniel Ricciardowho in the meantime became third driver for Red Bull at the beginning of this year, to be able to return to the grid after his divorce from McLaren.

Lawson’s sudden arrival

Unfortunately for the Australian, after only two GPs played since his return, the accident in PL2 at Zandvoort (with consequent fracture of the metacarpus of his left hand) is forcing the latter to face a recovery period from the injury which could last until at the Japanese GP. However, immediately after the decision to bet on him by the Red Bull leaders, many fans wondered why they had not bet directly on a young promise like Liam Lawsona New Zealander who has been a member of the Junior Team since 2019 and has repeatedly been indicated as one of the main candidates to play a role in F1.

Commitment to Japan

Lawson, who then replaced Ricciardo in Holland and Italy (and who will keep his place until the 34-year-old from Perth recovers), is in fact involved in the Japanese championship Super Formula, in which he lost the lead after the bad accident at Motegi but which remains 8 points from the top of the standings, currently occupied by Ritomo Miyata. The arrival of the 21-year-old in F1 was also favored by the long period of stoppage of the Land of the Rising Sun series, which allows the New Zealander to remain in the top series until 28 October, the day on which the last weekend of the Japanese championship will begin in Suzuka .

The prospects for Helmut Marko

For Marko, interviewed by Servus TVLawson’s impact with Formula 1 has been positive, but there is no shortage of definitive confirmation in Japan, with the possible victory of the title which could open the doors of the Circus definitively: “Liam has been with us for a while and is a very strong rider – commented – he is intelligent in his battles on the track, ed it’s a bit like Bruce McLaren. We absolutely must continue to observe this for the future. With the Super Formula races so far away it’s not very clear what will happen, but he can still win the title. Perhaps this means he will get a permanent seat in F1 instead of a reserve driver role, and that can happen quickly. He has proven that he is good enough to compete in Formula 1, but now he must confirm this progression in the next races.”