“Can we do it again together for the next 10-15 years?“. These were the words spoken on the radio by Max Verstappen at the end of the crazy Abu Dhabi GP, which led him to win his first world title in his career in the most sensational and controversial way possible. Words, those of the Dutchman, which were not dictated only by the adrenaline of the moment, but which were actually repeated later also in the post-race interviews. The Hasselt native has made it clear that he is willing to stay on the Milton Keynes team for his entire career. Clearly thereconditio sine qua non‘is that of a competitive and fast single-seater, but it is a requirement that the Austrian team is convinced it will be able to satisfy in the coming years as well.

In the past, during the seasons in which Red Bull was only the third force on the grid behind Mercedes and Ferrari, the hypothesis of a transfer of the Dutch driver to the Brackley team. However, the events of 2021, despite the congratulatory message addressed by Toto Wolff to Verstappen at the end of the Yas Marina race, make it difficult to imagine a future partnership between the new champion and the Stuttgart house. The idol of the public orange he had already renewed his agreement with the team until 2023, but now his link with the Austrian team could be further extended.

Helmut Marko, who has always been a central figure at Red Bull, especially when it comes to the definition of line-up, he aired in an interview with the German YouTube channel Formel1.de a possible new agreement. “We will discuss an extension and perhaps even finalize it“, Said the Austrian executive in reference to a probable next meeting with Raymond Vermeulen, manager of Verstappen. “He is the fastest, most consistent and most aggressive rider we have ever had – Marko said of sample 24, also drawing a parallel with Ayrton Senna – they are comparable in their mentality, personality and aggression. We are happy to have someone like that“, He concluded.