The weekend in Hungary that concluded the first part of the 2022 championship opened on Thursday with the announcement by Sebastian Vettel relating to his retirement from the Circus at the end of this season, a farewell that opened on Monday when Fernando Alonso’s arrival in Aston Martin was made official in place of the four-time world champion starting next season.

F1, therefore, will lose a four-time world champion, the first to have brought Red Bull to the roof of the Circus, which together with the German experienced a long golden period from 2010 to 2013. In 2014, however, the relationship broke down very quickly. The Red Bull powered by the Renault power unit was not competitive enough in the first year of the turbo-hybrid era and Vettel also suffered internal competition from Daniel Ricciardo who overshadowed the highly decorated box mate by winning three races against the German’s zero. .

Vettel then landed at Ferrari, where he dreamed of retracing the footsteps of his idol Michael Schumacher. The title was only cherished in 2017 and 2018, but the Scuderia di Maranello over the distance did not hold up to the comparison with the giant Mercedes. “Vettel didn’t make a mistake in going to Maranello, we didn’t have a competitive engine – the words of Helmut Marko about Sebastian Vettel reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport – he deserved to win at least one title in Ferrari. The turning point was Hockenheim 2018, that mistake while he was in the lead that changed the World Cup. A bit like what happened in France in Leclerc ”.

Marko then emphasized a characteristic of Vettel that on paper should be a virtue, but which often turns out to be a boomerang in a ruthless world like that of F1: “He was fast, he knew how to adapt immediately to the single-seaters, and he was a hard worker, very analytical. He had everything it took to be a champion. But sometimes he was too honest“.