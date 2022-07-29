Helmut Marko returned to the case that shocked public opinion on the eve of the British Grand Prix, when the video of an interview last November by Nelson Piquet, during which the three-time world champion addressed Lewis Hamilton with racist and homophobic epithets. The Red Bull councilor has hinted that behind the explosion of this controversy there was an artful design, with a specific goal: not to let Silverstone talk a year after the accident caused by Hamilton which he put out of the game and sent to the Max Verstappen hospital in Copse. “I don’t want to defend Piquet “Marko began, continuing: “But if you translate Portuguese correctly, what he said isn’t all that clear. Then we all know him, even when he ran he always made unthinking statements. The strange thing is that this interview was done in November and came out just a few days before the race in England. Apparently they didn’t want the previous year’s accident to be brought up. The timing was no coincidence“, He pointed out to the Austrians of the Osterreich.

While respecting Marko’s views, the reality is a bit different. On June 22 it was a Red Bull driver, Juri Vips, who entered the eye of the storm for the racist phrases pronounced during a live broadcast Twitch, which cost him the exclusion from the youth program of the Anglo-Austrian team. Nelson Piquet’s video in question began to spin on Twitter in those days, spread by Brazilian users, on the wave of indignation at what was said by Vips. On June 28, the case is mounted in Brazil, with O’Globo, CNN Brazil and Lance who gave great prominence to the news. Certainly the July 3 Silverstone Grand Prix was in that week, and it can be maligned that Hamilton is an honorary citizen of the South American nation, but the fuse was lit by what happened to the then Red Bull driver, Juri Vips.