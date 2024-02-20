Marko doesn't go too far

Widely indicated as one of the main 'enemies' within Red Bull by Christian Horner, the team's consultant Helmut Marko in recent weeks he has never wanted to comment on the matter relating to the British team principal.

The former Austrian driver reiterated his low profile yesterday on the Austrian television channel too Servus TV – owned by Red Bull -, hoping for a rapid conclusion of the internal proceedings.

Marko's words

“We are talking about an internal investigation. The sooner a result is achieved, the better. Obviously due to the long duration of the investigation, rumors and further indiscretions develop“, Marko observed, concluding: “I think Red Bull reacted very well to what happened. However, we cannot do anything about the long duration of the investigation. They are trying to carry out a fair investigation and then react accordingly.”

Christian Horner is expected at the Red Bull wall in the three days of Formula 1 winter testing which will start tomorrow in Bahrain.