In every public statement, of course Helmut Marko – Red Bull consultant – does not bore the interlocutors, always giving his own point of view regardless of having to be politically correct at all costs. And therefore the former Austrian driver turns out to be among the most colorful protagonists of a paddock that is often gray and flattened on statements that are as obvious as they are monotonous. And on the eve of the French Grand Prix, which kicks off today at 3 pm Italian time, and with the pole position that went to Ferrari’s rivals with Charles Leclerc, Marko wanted to tease the Red on the issue of reliability: “We have seen that there are problems with the Ferrari engines. And with these temperatures it would be risky to use them at full power for the entire race distance. The Honda engine has no such fluctuations, as it gives us a consistent and good performance. And also from the point of view of reliability for us the situation is positive. We have no worries about it ”.

In the statements made to the Germans of Auto, Motor und SportMarko seemed confident of Verstappen’s chances of victory: “It was an even duel up to Q2, then Ferrari was able to organize a game of contrails, gaining from one and a half to two tenths each time. But the gap is not as great as it seems “. And strategies will also play an important role for the Austrian: “With the tires at our disposal we can choose whether to make one or two stops and the starting position is good. Also if we look at the whole season, whoever scored pole position is usually not the one who won on Sunday“concluded Helmut Marko with his typical mocking smile.