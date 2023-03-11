Aston Martin, the annoyance of Marko and Horner

The weekend in Bahrain highlighted how the Aston Martin project, the AMR23, was born very well and was even able to hit the podium in the first race, thanks also to a Fernando Alonso who remembered the best times. In Sakhir, the AMR23 had attracted curiosity not only for its results but also for its resemblance to Red Bull, which annoyed Milton Keynes team principal Chris Horner and also provoked jokes from Sergio Perez in the post-GP press conference ( “Nice to see three Red Bull drivers on the podium“). Naturally Helmut Marko couldn’t help but sarcastically comment on the similarity of Aston Martin to his Red Bull, alluding to the transfer of Dan Fallows and other engineers to the Silverstone team.

Marko’s turnaround

After a few days, however, the Austrian took a step back, reducing to jokes what had instead seemed to be very little veiled accusations: “With those words I was not alluding to a transfer of intellectual property, not at all. And it wasn’t even meant to be an accusation“, these are his words to Formel1.de. “They were just joking remarksit’s just that, looking at the cars, Aston Martin is the closest to Red Bull“.

Fallows trailblazers

Fallows’ move to Aston Martin has undoubtedly encouraged several engineers to take up Aston Martin’s challenge. Adrian Newey’s former student at Red Bull, now technical director at Silverstone, evidently learned well from his teacher but was also able to involve other engineers who perhaps didn’t feel very valued with the brilliant designer, precisely due to the cumbersome presence of the British . As reported by the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport there were no less than seven engineers who left Milton Keynes in 2021 alone to head for Silverstone.