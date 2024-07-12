Marko and that regret Montoya

Helmut Mark he is not known in the industry for his ability to make friends. The Austrian has perhaps never been that interested, as confirmed by the recent power struggle within Red Bull, which Marko fought even at the risk of destabilizing the team that dominated F1 in recent years.

Several times during his long career Marko has faced people with whom he had a working relationship. For example with Juan Pablo Montoyawho he himself had made his debut in Formula 3000 in 1997: a season that ended bitterly, with second place just one and a half points behind Ricardo Zonta.

Marko’s words

“Juan Pablo came here to Graz. The first thing he asked me was which of the four McDonald’s was the best.“, he said in an interview with GrandPrix247. “His diet was not healthy, he was a lazy bastard. He was incredibly fast, but he made a lot of stupid mistakes. His son also crashes, but not when he is leading, he does it in the top ten. With Juan Pablo we had a difficult time, for a long time we didn’t even talk to each other. Now we are good friends: he wasted his talent, he could have been F1 world champion several times. His son Sebastian, unfortunately, does not have his speed, but he makes up for it in almost every race.“.

The 1997 title

Marko, as Montoya reiterated in an interview, never forgave the Colombian for the way the 1997 Formula 3000 championship went. The former McLaren driver claimed that the Austrian accused him of deliberately losing the title in the penultimate race at Mugello, finishing third while Zonta secured the championship with first place. The following year Montoya left Marko’s team and won the title, before moving to the United States in the CART championship and making his Formula 1 debut in 2001.