Mick Schumacher, Formula 1 far away

After winning the European Formula 3 and Formula 2, Mick Schumacher in 2021 and 2022 he found a steering wheel in the team Haas. The German did not impress, however, both due to the uncompetitive vehicle and a less than optimal adaptation to the category, between accidents and the many criticisms received from team principal Gunther Steiner. Schumacher scored points on only two occasions, with sixth place at the 2022 Red Bull Ring as his best result: a score that did not allow him to remain on the starting grid.

Mick thus left the Ferrari Academy to join Mercedes, recycling himself in the role of third driver for the Silver Arrows and also for McLaren. Then in 2024 he will return to the track full time, with Alpine in the WEC. The partnership with the French brand seemed to be able to reopen the doors of F1 for him, but apart from a test at Paul Ricard there do not seem to be great possibilities at the moment. For the steering wheel next to Pierre Gasly the favourite seems to be Jack Doohan.

Marko’s words

In 2023 there was a rather polemical exchange between the consultant Helmut Marko and Mick’s uncle, Ralf Schumacher. The Austrian then closed the matter with a decidedly cutting comment: “In our F1 program, results count, not marketing.”

A year later, Marko – during an interview given to F1 Insider – he also spoke about Schumacher Jr., softening his position a little.

“Mick is one of the most polite and kind people in the whole paddock, which is quite a disadvantage for him. And he also has the handicap of a big surname.“, said the 81-year-old from Graz, explaining: “On a sporting level I think he has already given his best. He won F3 and F2 and that made him interesting for F1. At Haas, however, he was not treated fairly by Netflix superstar Gunther Steiner. And that is a fact. But once you get out of the loop, it becomes difficult. Even though behind the scenes there is a lot of good talk about him, for example Toto Wolff is praising him highly. He would deserve a place at Alpine or Audi.“, Helmut Marko surprisingly concluded.