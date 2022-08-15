Nine victories in the first 13 races, 80 points ahead in the Drivers ‘World Championship and 97 in the Constructors’ World Championship. To read the cold numbers, it seems that the 2022 season has never had historyand that the absolute protagonists were Max Verstappen and the Red Bull. Yet the Ferrari it has always been there, both in qualifying and in the race, especially with Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque has conquered more than 50% of the seasonal qualifications (seven pole positions out of 13) but only on three occasions has he managed to get the big target in the race. Blame the problems of reliability and strategy of Ferrari and – in the case of Paul Ricard – a mistake by the Monegasque.

Red Bull councilor Helmut Markowho never waits if he has to provoke his opponents, underlined this discrepancy in performance between Saturday and Sunday by Ferrari: “Leclerc has as many pole positions as we have wins (in reality, the budget is seven to nine, ed.). Pole position does not say much and, as these are tracks where overtaking is possible, it is not such an important criterion. In Monte Carlo or Singapore it may be, but in other circuits not“, He told Motorsport-Total. “In general, the fundamental thing is that you are able to reach speed in the race without overloading the tires. From this point of view, I must disagree with those who say that Ferrari proved to be faster. This season we have always been on par with them, apart from the Montmeló. Even at Le Castellet, where everyone said Leclerc lost a win, Max was the fastest in the race. If you are for ten laps at a distance of one second, it means that you are the fastest. Between us it was often the single race that revealed who should prevail, apart from strategic or technical problems. On the flying lap, yes, we could have a slight gap to fill“.