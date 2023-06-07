Red Bull Symphony

Seven victories, four doubles and six pole positions in seven races of 2023: the figures are enough to rattle off a clear dominance of the Red Bull RB19 born from the brilliant pen of Adrian Newey. The superiority shown in Barcelona was disarming for the competition, with Max Verstappen never giving the idea of ​​forcing, so much so that he set the fastest lap in qualifying by completing only the first attempt and setting the fastest lap in the race without DRS and used tyres.

Mercedes was able to celebrate the double podium obtained in Catalonia, but the gap from Verstappen was significant, settling at 24″ under the checkered flag. And precisely the gap between the ‘before the others’ and the winning Red Bull seems to be a refrain that is not changing race after race:

GP Bahrain +38.637

(Alonso 3rd) GP Saudi Arabia +20.728

(Alonso 3rd) Australian GP sc +0.179

(Hamilton 2nd) GP Azerbaijan +21.217

(Leclerc 3rd) GP Miami +26.305

(Alonso 3rd) GP Monaco +27.921

(Alonso 2nd) Spanish GP +24.090

(Hamilton 2nd) See also Pitching Your Cleaning Business: Our Top Tips

Helmut Marko feels he has the World Cup in his pocket

“You saw that Max set the fastest race lap on old tyres“, he stressed to the Austrians of oe24 the Red Bull house consultant, Helmut Marko, who added: “Right now Verstappen is from another planet. He has achieved a superiority that we have never had before ”.

The 80-year-old Graz manager then continued, commenting on the warning he received from his driver for exceeding the track limits: “This is Max, he always has to go to the limit and he proved it. But that’s what makes him a great driver.” Marko then concluded his speech, explaining that he was not impressed by the second and third place achieved by the riders Mercedes: “Updates from our rivals have only resulted in a change of positions. Without wanting to be arrogant, they didn’t really approach usthey just alternated. And this is positive for us, because our lead in the championship increases race after race. Win all races? It may be possible, if Max has a problem or an accident, Checo could assert himself, if he is fit. But let’s see before we win the 100th GP of our history in Montreal and then let’s get ready for Spielberg”.