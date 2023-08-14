Marko, stabbed at Vasseur and Wolff

Formula 1 is also made up of sometimes unthinkable alliances. It seemed like yesterday when the rivalry between Ferrari And Mercedes lived one of the best-known episodes, that “at home” after Sebastian Vettel’s victory at Silverstone: instead after five years, with the arrival of Frederic Vasseur, relations – both media and political – with the Brackley team have greatly improved. The Austrian was in fact best man at the Scuderia’s team principal’s wedding, and the two continue to have a great harmony. So far they have found themselves aligned both on track (as Red Bull’s opponents) and off the track. Proof of this are the hostile attitude towards the new teams and the conservative one on the engine regulations of 2026: unlike Red Bull, which pushes for the overhaul of the engines, Ferrari and Mercedes want to leave them unchanged. An understanding that councilor Helmut Marko defined in ironic tones.

Mark’s words

“There are brands that have the same concerns, but none are our allies at the moment. Frederic Vasseur on the other hand continues to cultivate his love story with Toto Wolfftherefore these concerns have little echo in Ferrari, while in Renault they don’t know what they are doing“, these are the words of Marko to the Germans of Motorsport-Total.

“Every automaker tells us the battery will be half the weight and have twice the range in three years. But that’s not a fact, so we can reduce the importance of the electric and bring the balance back to 60-40 in favor of the combustion engine. Also because the weight of the battery is a safety risk: the Silverstone accident in 2021 could have had different consequences with such a heavy battery“, he added. “We have cars that are approaching the level of sports cars in terms of weight and dimensions, but the circuits remain the same. We would have to widen them all by a meter to keep up with the development of the cars. We need to go back to lighter and smaller cars but if you need 30 liters of fuel just to charge the battery then something is wrong“.

Doubts about the new engines

The new power units will see the output of the MGU-K electric motor go from 120 to 350 kW, with the hybrid part needing more energy to be powered. And since the MGU-H, the second electric generator currently connected to the turbo, will disappear in 2026, the only way is to exploit the endothermic engine as a generator, diverting part of the power produced by the wheels to the battery, with the consequence of having cars less fast on the straights: according to some simulations, at Monza and Spa, which lack braking areas in which to recharge the battery with just the electric generator, it will be necessary to give up part of the thrust of the internal combustion engine to such a point as to reach lower top speeds than at Montecarlo.