Marko and the Mexicans

Mainstay of the Red Bull universe in Formula 1, Helmut Marko has accustomed enthusiasts and insiders to his decidedly direct and outspoken communication style. The Austrian manager is in fact known in the environment for his sharp jokes and for his frankness, both towards the outside but also within his own team. It is no secret that he is highly respected – and feared – by the drivers he chooses, given that he has often made humorous and instinctive decisions even during the season, generating an intense coming and going in the Red Bull and Alpha Tauri formations – especially when called Toro Rosso.

It will not have escaped the most attentive the relationship that Helmut Marko has with Sergio Perez, a Mexican rider who joined the Anglo-Austrian team at the age of 31 due to the lack of talent produced by the supply chain managed by the former Austrian standard bearer. In fact, if for years Red Bull has drawn from its minor team, just think of Vettel, Ricciardo, Kvyat, Verstappen, Gasly and Albon, something has jammed in recent times and the team has had to draw elsewhere.

Marko never misses an opportunity to tease Perez, often going as far as launching in bold jokes not so successful on his nationality, always wavering between stereotyping and racism. Indeed, Mexican media had disdainfully highlighted the claims of March 2022, when it remarked on security fears in Jeddah: “Perez is a little scared. But living in Mexico City isn’t much safer.” and those of August of the same year, when he commented on his pilot’s fluctuating performances: “His are the typical ups and downs of a South American”.

“Before he was a Mexican driver who enjoyed life”

After four races of the 2023 world championship, Sergio Perez, standings in hand, seems to be Max Verstappen’s only rival for the drivers’ title. The two team-mates have each scored two wins and are separated by just six points. When asked about the growth of the 33-year-old driver from Guadalajara, Marko again let himself go to an unflattering assessment of the North American country: “What Sergio is doing shouldn’t be underestimated. Since he came to us he started working. I don’t take credit for its success, but first he was a Mexican driver who was enjoying life. It still does, but now it does the necessary work. Last year he looked at how many GPs the Rodriguez brothers had won, while now he is the most successful Mexican rider. They have a long history of good drivers,” he told the F1 Nation podcast.