Helmut Marko, super consultant of Red Bull Racing, has been known for several years for not being strong in arguments and diplomatic words, especially when the interests of the team he works for are at stake.

Even in Abu Dhabi, home to the last event of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship, the Austrian stood out for a few clear concepts. And also vitriolic words towards Red Bull’s rivals, namely Mercedes, guilty of having used an attitude he defined as unworthy, throughout the season.

“The decision to restart the race on the last lap was unworthy of a world championship. However, making such appeals (those made by Mercedes shortly after the end of the race, ed) and protests, is part of the mentality of an unworthy loser. . That’s the attitude, that’s the way the whole season went. “

Marko seems to have no interest in understanding how the eventual appeal to the FIA ​​that Mercedes could make over the next few hours will go. In his opinion, the track has given a clear verdict: the 2021 Drivers world champion is Max Verstappen and, however he may end up, he will remain so also from a moral point of view.

“I don’t care what happens. We are the moral winners, whether something happens one way or the other. But we will reconsider our involvement in Formula 1 if there are no consequences for the future World Championships. We have continued to celebrate beyond. of appeals precisely because we are the moral winners “.

But that’s not all, because the super consultant of Red Bull also points the finger at the Race Direction and the college of Formula 1 stewards. Christian Horner.

“The whole system must be rethought. There must be consistency, decisions cannot be interpreted once in one way and once in another. The rules must be simplified. The premise must be: let’s run!”.

“The rules must be such as to allow a quick decision to be made and the managers, we know, must make them in seconds. These decisions cannot vary in the way we have seen. A new FIA president will arrive shortly, we will start from here. the college of commissioners should definitely be called into question, “concluded Marko.