Max Verstappen’s victory at the Red Bull Ring triggered some statistics indicative: it had never happened that Mercedes did not win for four consecutive races in the turbo-hybrid era. In addition, with five wins in eight Grands Prix, Red Bull has already set the record for victories in just one season since cars are powered by power units. Has Mercedes’ dominance come to an end? With 15 races still to go, it is very early to give up, but the certainty is that Red Bull is a more than credible opponent. Lewis Hamilton against Sebastian Vettel had even dropped to -25 (Verstappen is at +18), but Ferrari had never had a 40-point advantage over Mercedes unlike Red Bull, which has almost a double margin over its rival. in the ranking reserved for manufacturers.

Wolff: “Without weapons for the first time in 8 years”

Helmut Marko explained that the reasons for these results are simple: “Mercedes before has always had a 50 horsepower advantage for seven years towards the competition – the words of the Red Bull consultant and head of the youth program reported by the Austrian newspaper Osterreich – now this margin at the power unit level is no longer there. The fastest car on the straights now is the McLaren powered by the Mercedes power unit, we have an engine perfectly in line with the performance of their engine. We have learned from the mistakes of the past, Mercedes last year made a considerable leap forward in terms of engine, equalized by Honda this season ”.

Damon Hill: “Never seen Mercedes so in trouble”

Another aspect that should not be underestimated according to Marko is that Mercedes is not used to having to measure itself in a situation that does not see it starting from a condition of technical advantage: “For them it’s new and that’s why they complain about anything like rear wings and pit stops”.