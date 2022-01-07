“Our goal will be the world title“: He didn’t mince words Helmut Marko in indicating the inevitable goal for Red Bull and Max Verstappen for the 2022 season, after the success in the drivers’ classification achieved in December in Abu Dhabi which managed to break a hegemony of Mercedes successes that had been going on since 2014, or rather from advent of the hybrid era in Formula 1. The adviser of the Anglo-Austrian team explained in the course of an interview granted to Auto, Motor und Sport, to believe in the possibility of a re-edition of the Verstappen-Hamilton duel that has given so much popularity to the entire category “although, with such a major rule change, we can’t be sure. We and Mercedes both have the potential and the people to ensure continuity. This could still give us a duel at the highest level, especially because there is no other driver at the level of Hamilton and Verstappen “.

Helmut Marko then reviewed the emerging talents on the starting grid: “Most likely Lando Norris can keep up with the best. Leclerc was ‘demystified’, so to speak, by Sainz. Russell will certainly be a more convincing internal challenge for Hamilton, even on a political level, because he is English and is incredibly fast in qualifying. In the race there was not a big gap compared to Latifi, so he will have to test himself“. Finally, the Red Bull home consultant is not worried about Verstappen’s adaptation to the new generation of cars: “Max doesn’t need a lot of time, he’s always fast right from the start “ and has ensured that the RB18 is in line with the schedule: “I have not had information proving otherwise”.