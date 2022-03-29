The first two GPs of the 2022 season reserved intense and spectacular duels between the Red Bull by Max Verstappen and the Ferrari by Charles Leclerc, who leave the Middle East with one success each. Two exciting challenges that have inevitably reopened a rivalry not only between the riders in question, but also between their respective teams. Many are aware of this, including enthusiasts and professionals, including the Director of Red Bull Helmut Marko.

The Austrian manager, never banal in the comments, in fact focused on the nascent head to head between the two teams in an interview with De Telegraafalso making a direct comparison between this challenge and the one recently filed between Red Bull and the Mercedeswhich marked the entire 2021 World Cup: “It’s a new rivalry – said the 78-year-old, echoing Christian Horner’s previous statements on the subject – I think it is better to fight with Leclerc and Ferrari rather than with Mercedes. Now it is more on a sporting level. I know there have only been two races, but I don’t think it will intensify as much as it did with Mercedes. Moreover, the one in Jeddah was one of the best races he has seen in the last ten years. Mercedes, at the moment, is at least half a second slower, but who knows, they might be able to solve their problems. We don’t sleep either, and we continue to work hard to develop the machine more and more “.