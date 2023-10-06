Lawson, future in F1: Marko’s word

Among the drivers who performed best in 2023 there is one who theoretically should have only seen the track on the simulator, or at most in some free practice sessions. Liam instead Lawson he seized the chance AlphaTauri gave him after Daniel Ricciardo’s injury, beating Yuki Tsunoda both times the pair reached the finish line.

Of course, the New Zealander also took advantage of some lucky episodes. At Zandvoort, for example, Tsunoda was disadvantaged by the team’s strategy, but for Lawson – a rookie in F1 – it was not at all easy to keep the car on the track in complicated conditions like those on Sunday in the Netherlands. Nor was it a given to perform well on the Asian tracks: the Red Bull reserve finished 11th in Suzuka and ninth in Singaporeearning the first points of his career and ousting a certain Max Verstappen from Q3.

With the results obtained in the first four weekends, Lawson has put the Red Bull leaders in difficulty as to which drivers to field in 2024 in AlphaTauri. In Milton Keynes they chose the conservative path, confirming Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo, but the return of the 2002 class seems only postponed: word of Helmut Marko.

Marko’s words

“Lawson certainly has the potential to win grand prixhas passed all tests so far, even in the most demanding conditions“, this is the comment of the Red Bull advisor to the Austrians Kleine Zeitung.

“He was thrown onto the track in the downpour (in Zandvoort, ed.): He’s a tough driver and he is one of the strongest ever in duels. As a reserve driver, he will have an important task next year, but It will still be in a Formula 1 car by 2025 at the latest“. On which car, it is not known. For Lawson the scenarios are very intriguing, because some important contracts will expire in 2024, including that of Sergio Perez in Red Bull. Waiting a season could be an advantage.