by VALERIO BARRETTA

Marko wants more young people

Formula 1 has never been a sport for young. Despite the initiatives to promote the launch of the Academy kids, the teams are afraid to debut those same resources on which they have invested in the growth path. And even the two FP1 sessions that the teams must dedicate every year to the kids are mostly cosmetic operations, otherwise the teams would leave them space more uniformly throughout the championship, and not just in the last weekends.

Among the few teams that have stood out in the youth launch there is certainly the Red Bullwho in 2014 placed his trust in the man who would later become one of the most successful drivers of recent years – Max Verstappen – by letting him make his debut as a minor for Toro Rosso in free practice at Suzuka and promoting him to the first team two years later.

Marko’s words

For those who have always sponsored Verstappen – advisor Helmut Marko – it is more difficult at this moment to launch young drivers because there are too many drivers blocking their entry: “Oliver Bearman was in the right place at the right time with the Jeddah race in the Ferrari. If you looked at his results in Formula 2, things would be much worse for him. But it is good that young people are coming into Formula 1, I am absolutely in favour of it. I cannot name names, but there are pilots who stagnate and block the path of young pilots. Teams are also afraid of young people. Sure, they make mistakes, but I would prefer that someone make mistakes“.

Marko can’t say, but some of these drivers are in-house (Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo). Others are Valtteri Bottas and Lance Stroll (who for logical reasons has a “permanent job” at Aston Martin), while Kevin Magnussen doesn’t seem to have a future in F1. Others still have age on their side but, from what has been seen so far, not talent (Guanyu Zhou and Logan Sargeant). Next year the grid will be rejuvenated by Haas with the aforementioned Bearman, while it is possible that Liam Lawson and Andrea Kimi Antonelli will also be promoted. In addition to Lawson, Red Bull also has Isack Hadjar and Arvid Lindblad on the launch pad, respectively first in F2 and second in F3.