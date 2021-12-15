“Now that he has won the world title he will be even more relaxed and convinced of his means. You will see, 2021 will not be the only world title for Max Verstappen ”. Helmut Marko he is sure that the stroke of luck manifesting itself in the form of a saving Safety Car can make the Dutch driver take off for good. “Now that I have won the title I feel I have achieved every possible goal in F1, everything that comes in more will be considered a bonus”, Verstappen declared in an official interview held late in the evening in Abu Dhabi after the rejection of the Mercedes’ complaints by the Commissioners, a decision that, unless there are still possible reversals, has’ re-certified ‘the conquest of the title by the pilot class 1997 first under the checkered flag in Abu Dhabi.

“I have often heard that the Qualification was a weakness of Verstappen – continued Marko radio host of BBC – well to Jeddah and Abu Dhabi proved to be capable of going beyond the limits of the car by offering exceptional performance on the flying lap. Verstappen has yet to show his best, even if sometimes he is really stubborn “. The Red Bull youth program manager also recalled the first meeting with the Dutch driver, which took place in 2014 when Max made his Formula 3 single-seater debut. Verstappen stressed that racing in that championship was highly formative because the action on the track was truly abundant, with three races in each weekend in which to make mistakes by ‘correcting’ them in subsequent sessions. “The asphalt conditions were mixed, the track was partly wet and in other areas dry – Marko recalled – Verstappen won by trimming an embarrassing gap to the rest of the competition. I met him after the race, usually my first interviews with a driver do not go beyond 20 minutes. I talked to Max for two hours and was struck by his mentality. After three weeks I proposed F1 immediately in the following season ”.

Regarding the frantic final of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Helmut Marko argues that Mercedes has little to complain about as it has decided to do not change tires to Lewis Hamilton: “It was a mistake on their part, I don’t understand why they complain so much when they could in turn have equipped Hamilton with fresh tires ”.