Impaled youth program

There Red Bull has always made the program dedicated to young drivers a flagship, a hotbed of talent aimed at acting as an inexhaustible pool of talent to be launched into F1. The Red Bull ‘supply chain’ has given Christian Horner and Helmut Marko champions such as Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, as well as GP winners such as Daniel Ricciardo and Pierre Gasly. Carlos Sainz, on the other hand, celebrated his first victory in F1 outside the Red Bull galaxy and the Spaniard is in good company.

Recently the youth program has had numerous unsuccessful moves as evidenced for example by the ‘recycling’ of Brendon Hartley in 2017-2018, the ‘purchase’ of Sergio Perez in 2021 and the return of Daniel Ricciardo this season. To tell the truth Liam Lawson he didn’t disfigure at all when Ricciardo was knocked out with his wrist, in fact, he even scored in the points in Singapore, but in 2024 the New Zealander will have no place in F1 given that Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda have been confirmed in AlphaTauri.

Red Bull’s youth program is struggling to bring out other clearly F1 profiles and the door has been quite revolving recently with junior drivers entering or exiting the programme. Dennis Hauger, winner in F3 in 2021, after two disappointing seasons in F2 has left the Red Bull youth program which he has just joined Oliver Goethe debuting in Red Bull colors next weekend in Macau for the FIA ​​F3 World Cup.

Reached by the Austrian broadcaster oe24 Helmut Marko he reiterated that he has stopped chasing or looking for a new Verstappen to include and develop in the Red Bull youth program: “Maybe Oliver Goethe has some of the same cheek that Verstappen had in those days – declared Marko – but I’ve already given up on looking for a new Verstappen. After all, I’m convinced it doesn’t even exist. I would already be happy if we had found a future Grand Prix winner in Goethe.”. In 2023, Goethe was a protagonist in F3 with the Italian Trident team, finishing in eighth place in the standings with the victory at Silverstone in the Feature Race as his best result.