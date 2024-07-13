by VALERIO BARRETTA

The Red Bull of the future

In its 20 seasons in Formula 1, Red Bull has shown that it looks not only to the present but also to the future. The Milton Keynes team has launched two champions such as Sebastian on the biggest stages Vettel and Max Verstappenwho won the World Cup for the first time at the ages of 23 and 24 respectively.

Now that Super Max has established himself as one of the most successful drivers of recent decades and that his path in Red Bull – theoretically expiring in 2028 – is put at risk by internal friction within the team, Helmut Marko must also think about the team for the future. Discovering another Verstappen is a mission impossiblebut Red Bull will continue to focus on young drivers: Yuki Tsunoda, already in F1, Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad (who is doing very well in his debut in Formula 3) are under the attention of the Austrian and could sooner or later race for the Milton Keynes team. With or without Max: Marko himself says he doesn’t know if Verstappen will still be in Formula 1 in two or three years.

Marko’s words

“I’m not looking for a new Max, because Max is unique. And it will be difficult for anyone to be his teammate. Lindblad he’s only 16 years old. So it’s hard to say: in the Feature Race at Silverstone, where he kept Gabriele Minì at bay, he showed that he is very mature and has a lot of self-confidence, for his age. For Lawson it’s the same: it might be best to let them do a year in RB first and then move to Red Bull“, this is Marko’s comment to GrandPrix247.

“Obviously, they have to be more ready and they can’t say straight away that they will beat Max. It’s a mistake that Pierre made for example. Gasly: he thought he was as good as Max and couldn’t accept that he was fasterMaybe Lawson or Lindblad will be ready in two or three years for Red Bull. I’m not sure Max will run at that time. If Max feels that he doesn’t like F1 anymore, that he doesn’t want it anymore, he will come to us and say ‘Thank you, I’m done’. He will stay in the racing world. I think one of his dreams is to go to Le Mans with Jos. It will be an experience. I don’t want to be the team principal of these two strong characters. But it could be a fantastic experience.“.