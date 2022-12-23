Red Bull and Honda have never been so close to the definitive breaking point in view of 2026. The bond between the two realities until 2025 it was strengthened to the point that the Honda logo will return to the bodies of the Red Bull and AlphaTauri while in 2022 the presence of the Japanese giant was limited to the acronym HRC (Honda Racing Corporation).

In the official entry list of the F1 2023 championship, the return of Honda Red Bull Powertrains to the power unit item was defined both for Red Bull and AlphaTauri, but the future linked to the new technical regulation for power units starting from 2026 sees Red Bull and Honda separated by the fact that the Milton Keynes team wants to reap the benefits of profuse investments in setting up an engine division with a staff of more than 300 units.

Honda is not satisfied with limiting itself to supplying the electrical parts (that is, the agreement which in broad terms was the basis of the partnership between Red Bull and Porsche, a negotiation which was later wrecked one step away from being implemented) and has expressed to the FIA ​​its intention to be interested in participating as an engineer also after 2025. Second Helmut Marko Honda cannot be satisfied with being tied to a non-competitive reality like AlphaTauri: “If Honda comes back, it needs a top-level team. Alpha Tauri cannot be like this, especially if it is disconnected from us with a different engine, a framework in which there would be no more synergies with us. If I ask around, all the engine manufacturers, from Audi to Renault, want a second team. There’s not much left for Honda”the words of the Red Bull consultant interviewed by the magazine Auto Motor und Sport.

In view of 2026, therefore, Honda and Red Bull Powertrains could be two realities competitors and no longer collaborators also in the search for stables to which to supply the power units as a customer team: “Two teams mean double information. This is also an important factor in terms of development and reliability. Having two teams solves problems faster“, concluded Marko.