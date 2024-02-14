by VALERIO BARRETTA

Hamilton-Ferrari, Marko's opinion

Even the most skeptical of Lewis' move Hamilton in Ferrari must admit that it is one of the most sensational coups in the history of Formula 1. Two giants who get married, with a timing that surprised everyone, make a lot of noise. And, for rivals, they raise many questions. If Mercedes has to get up after having lost its totem, at Red Bull they have raised their antennas, because a Ferrari with the Hamilton-Leclerc duo certainly has the ambition (and perhaps the potential) to win the title, especially in terms of 2026.

Marko's words

Councilor Helmut Marko he was, like the whole world, an incredulous spectator of the market coup: “For me too it was an absolute surprise, something sportingly amazing, especially for the timing. One wonders how this could have happened. Mercedes was overtaken by Ferrari in the second half of 2023, and McLaren was also faster. Perhaps Hamilton understood something that the outside world still doesn't know“, this is his comment to OE24.

“Nothing changes for us, except that Mercedes is weakening, while it remains to be seen whether Ferrari will strengthen. Overall, it has an incredible effect, which will also have consequences on stock prices. For sports it's a great thing, it's better than Netflix! Although Mercedes cannot afford to share its most important innovations with himof course he would take them with him to Ferrari“.

Verstappen “amused”

The Austrian then reported Max's reaction Verstappen to the passage of his rival in Ferrari: “He was amused“. We'll see if Hamilton in red will be able to take revenge for the 2021 World Championship, until now the last great chance to win an eighth title, which vanished amid the furious controversy in Abu Dhabi.