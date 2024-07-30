From outside to inside

The main topic of this beginning of summer break 2024 can only be the Sergio Perez’s future. The Mexican driver was given by all the media outlets as leaving Red Bull after the Spa GP, yet another disappointing step in a first half of the season that – after the good results obtained in the first five GPs – was truly a nightmare for Checo. To give an idea of ​​the difference in performance compared to his teammate, just think that Perez has collected just 28 points in the last GPs against Verstappen’s 141.

The replacement for the #11 from Guadalajara was supposed to emerge from the test organised in Imola by Red Bull, a sort of direct head-to-head – stopwatch in hand – between Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson. Instead, surprisingly, yesterday the Perez Confirmation NewsThe indiscretion received the official confirmation by the historic Red Bull consultant, Helmut Markowho has always been the main protagonist in the choice of drivers for the Red Bull team and for Racing Bulls (formerly Toro Rosso and AlphaTauri).

Marko: Confirmation and warning

“Perez stays. We want to bring him back to his old form. Ricciardo also remains [in Racing Bulls]. Nothing will change”Marko told the German site F1-Insider.com. The Graz manager has already opened the ball for next season. Despite this mid-championship confirmation and a contract signed until the end of 2026, Perez’s role in Red Bull – and consequently also that of Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson – will all be revalued at the end of this championship. “For 2025 the cards will be shuffled again“, Marko concluded. A new soap opera seems ready to begin.