Fifteen and a half seasons as a starter, four titles, 299 grand prix, 53 victories and 57 pole positions: this is the heritage that Sebastian Vettel driver leaves to Formula 1. A legacy that could however expand, because the German could have other roles in the Circus, despite the fact that in his farewell speech he said he wanted to devote more time to his family and to his other projects. On the other hand, you don’t throw away almost 300 GP so easily. Vettel is in constant talks with Helmut Marko to return after nearly a decade in Red Bullas a manager or consultant.

It was the Austrian himself who identified the ideal place for the four-time world champion: “Sebastian wants to have more time for his family. A role similar to that of Niki Lauda in Mercedes it fits perfectly into his schedule“, these are his words to Sky Deutschland.

Vettel and Red Bull had a great love that started in 2007, with a call to Toro Rosso after his points debut in the Indianapolis race. It took the German a year to give the Scuderia di Faenza their first success in Formula 1, thanks to the amazing Monza weekend. Already at Hockenheim the German had signed for Red Bull for the 2009 season, the success of the racetrack did nothing but confirm to Marko and Chris Horner the talent of Seb, who after two years would take the scepter of Formula 1 and would established his domain until 2013.