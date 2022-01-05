Formula 1 is preparing to compete in the new season aware of the great innovations envisaged in terms of technical regulations, which will create a different scenario than that seen in recent years. In addition to this, together with the operations in the pilots market, the 2022 will coincide with the first season of Mohammed Ben Sulayem as the new President of the FIA, with the latter having already had the opportunity to address some of the most discussed issues in 2021. Among these, that inherent to decisions of the Race Direction, often contested for some verdicts judged to be inconsistent or incorrect. In this regard, the director of Red Bull, Helmut Marko, hopes that Sulayem will be able to intervene to resolve some of the most contested points during the last season, doing so in the spirit of the philosophy of ‘let them run’ so dear to a great champion of the past like Niki Lauda: “We have a new president of the FIA – Marko commented to ServusTV – and what I’ve heard from him so far sounds interesting. He wants to innovate, and this must be a valid starting point “.

Firstly, the Austrian manager hopes that the next world championship will be dictated by simpler and clearer rules, in order to avoid contradictions or interpretations that have often aroused controversy during the 2021 World Cup: “There is no consistency in the decisions, and therefore we have the feeling that everything seems random – he stressed – the rules must be more precise, but the commissioners must also express themselves more clearly and make consistent decisions. We need to know what happens if we do this or that, and if we will incur this or that penalty accordingly. There must not be a single decision that is always different for other cases “. In addition to this, in conclusion, Marko finally wants clarifications concerning the direct radio communications between the teams and Michael Masi, which is also rather disputed in a season rich in poisons: “Just imagine – he added – Sometimes Masi only has about ten seconds to make decisions. The referee shouldn’t have anyone pestering him in his head and one decision it should be taken without anyone being able to influence it“.