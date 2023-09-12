Ferrari’s satisfaction in Monza

In a season so far overall disappointing for the Ferrarithe last one Italian Grand Prix in Monza gave to the fans of Red the best result on paper for both drivers, never so close to each other in the noble areas of the standings: while Carlos Sainz achieved his first podium of the season with 3rd place, Charles Leclerc arrived in fourth position after a good fight with his Spanish teammate in the final laps of the race.

Improvements for one GP only

A leap in quality compared to the previous Dutch GP which did not go unnoticed by the public as well as by the other drivers present on the track, starting with a former Ferrari driver like Fernando Alonso. In fact, after the race, the Spaniard had indicated the Monza test as a special stage for the Maranello team, which for the occasion has long been bringing developments or improvements designed to do well in the face of the red tide: “It’s the Ferrari circuit – the two-time world champion declared – for years they have installed a new engine or done special things for that racebut the world championship consists of 22 races.”

Engine pushed to the max

A comment fully approved by another Ferrari rival like Helmut MarkoAdvisor to the reigning champion Red Bull and now on its way to its second consecutive constructors’ championship title: “We knew that Ferrari would give their all in Monza – declared a Servus TV – they went all out and squeezed out the last horsepowerin the next races those power units will suffer from this mode of use in Monza. Unlike them, we have a universal machine. So we knew it would be tough, but we didn’t lose faith that we could prevail anyway. However, we were surprised at the start of the race by Sainz’s resistance. Verstappen had to drive differently, change strategy and be patient. The Max of four or five years ago would not have had this patience.”