Ferrari on the move

As has often been whispered in recent weeks, Enrico Cardile and Ferrari’s paths have separated after the recent British Grand Prix. The Tuscan engineer, who held the position of chassis technical director, has resigned and accepted the offer of Aston Martin where he will have a broader and more managerial role, that of Chief Technical Officer.

Marko comments

In an interview given to the Austrians of oe24the Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko he commented on the technical director’s recent farewell to Maranello as follows: “Ferrari has lost an important man, the head of chassis Cardile. We are waiting to see what will happen with Adrian Newey. He has some important offers, also from England, and he can decide where to go”.

The Newey soap opera

It’s no mystery that Adrian Newey may not announce his future until autumnwith Red Bull’s legal department moving in the direction of delaying any announcement as much as possible and also the gardening period. Newey will be able to start working with his new team only after the first quarter of 2025. But what choice will the British designer make? The discussions with Ferrari, as reported, have been ongoing since 2023, but have reached a stalemate. The road seemed clear, but over time some not insignificant bumps emerged. In the meantime, the British teams have entered, with Aston Martin ready to complete its technical dream team (in addition to Cardile, the organization chart will include Andy Cowell and also Dan Fallows) and McLaren which is moving without advertising its moves.